Diaz gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his seventh save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Nationals.

The 28-year-old closer has converted six straight opportunities since his only blown save of the season to date. Diaz has been in All-Star form, posting a 1.38 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB through his first 13 innings of 2022.