Diaz gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning while striking out one to record his seventh save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

Not much has gone right in the Mets' bullpen staff to begin the season, but the former Mariner has been as advertised in the closer role. Diaz now has a 1.17 ERA and 14:2 K:BB through 7.2 innings, and he has yet to blow a save opportunity.