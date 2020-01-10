Play

Diaz and the Mets avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.1 million deal Friday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Diaz wasn't the player the Mets thought they traded for last season, as he struggled to a 5.59 ERA in 58 innings. His 39.0 percent strikeout remained excellent, however, and his 8.7 percent walk rate was only slightly worse than average. His big problem was the home run ball, as he gave up 2.3 HR/9, well above his 0.6 HR/9 mark from the season prior. He should still have the closing role heading into the upcoming season but won't have a particularly firm grasp on it should his struggles continue.

