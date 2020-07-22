Diaz wants to close for the Mets this season but doesn't know whether or not he's the team's closer, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Reports from earlier in camp suggested that the Mets' closer position had yet to be decided, and it seems as though that's still the case. Diaz had one of the most dominant closer seasons in recent memory for the Mariners in 2018, saving 57 games while posting a 1.96 ERA and a 44.3 percent strikeout rate, but his ERA exploded to 5.59 last year, his first with the Mets, as he blew seven save chances. The Mets have a handful of quality alternatives this season, as Dellin Betances, Jeurys Familia and Seth Lugo have saved a combined 169 games.