Diaz has given up only two hits and no earned runs over four Grapefruit League innings with a 6:0 K:BB.

The right-hander has looked sharp this spring, and while Mets manager Luis Rojas has played coy when it comes to naming his closer, it's hard to imagine anyone other than Diaz handling ninth-inning duties to begin the season. He's posted a strikeout rate of at least 39.0 percent each of the last three years, and even when Diaz struggled in 2019, his issue was keeping the ball in the park, not striking batters out. MLB's switch to a slightly deader ball should also help ensure the 26-year-old doesn't have that problem again.