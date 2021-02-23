Diaz expects to close games for the Mets this season, though the team hasn't named an official closer and may not do so, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It's hard to post more closer-worthy numbers than the ones Diaz managed last season, as he struck out 45.5 percent of opposing batters en route to a 1.75 ERA. Two of the five earned runs he allowed all season came in his first three outings, however, and combined with his 2019 struggles that proved to be enough for the Mets to drop him from closing duties for much of the year. He finished with just six saves. He remains the team's clear top reliever (especially with Seth Lugo likely to miss time following elbow surgery), but there's no guarantee he remains a true closer all season given the Mets' tendency to lose faith in him. Manager Luis Rojas kept open the possibility of using a more modern approach, sending Diaz out earlier in the game if a high-leverage situation pops up before the ninth or perhaps playing the matchups in the final frame, which could also limit his save numbers.