Diaz didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two across a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Thursday against the Nationals.

Diaz entered the game in the ninth inning with the Mets up two runs and had little trouble closing out the game. He now has 12 saves on the season and has yet to blow an opportunity. Diaz has also provided elite ratios, recording a 0.97 WHIP and 1.83 ERA while striking out 30 across 19.2 innings for the campaign.