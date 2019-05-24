Mets' Edwin Diaz: Notches 12th save
Diaz didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two across a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Thursday against the Nationals.
Diaz entered the game in the ninth inning with the Mets up two runs and had little trouble closing out the game. He now has 12 saves on the season and has yet to blow an opportunity. Diaz has also provided elite ratios, recording a 0.97 WHIP and 1.83 ERA while striking out 30 across 19.2 innings for the campaign.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Can Cron find an opening?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Bullpen updates: Barnes looks legit
Who are the bullpen guys you can really believe in? Paul Mammino's stats-based model gives...
-
Waivers: New closer in the Rockies?
There may be some steals and saves options on your waiver wire, plus we rate winners and losers...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...