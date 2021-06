Diaz struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his 13th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Cubs.

The 27-year-old right-hander is dialed in right now, posting a 0.79 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB over his last 11.1 innings -- numbers reminiscent of his dominant 2018 campaign in Seattle. On the season, Diaz has converted 13 of 14 saves chances with a 2.70 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 35.6 percent strikeout rate.