Diaz gave up a run on two hits and a walk while striking out two in the ninth inning Monday, recording his 18th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Brewers.

The right-hander came out of the bullpen flat as the first three Milwaukee batters reached base against him, but following a mound visit Diaz regained his swagger, fanning Jace Peterson and Keston Hiura before Jackie Bradley flied out to end the game. Diaz has been scored upon in three of his last six appearances, but he hasn't blown a save since June 1. On the season, the 27-year-old closer has a 3.03 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 43:11 K:BB through 32.2 innings.