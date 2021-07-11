Diaz earned the save against the Pirates in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, striking out the side in a perfect inning of work.

The right-hander nearly hurled an immaculate inning, throwing only one ball in addition to the nine strikes he used to mow down a trio of Pirates hitters. Diaz had allowed a run in each of his previous two appearances but hasn't blown a save since the first day of June. He has posted a 2.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB across 34.2 innings and ranks among the top 10 in MLB with 19 saves.