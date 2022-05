Diaz gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his fifth save of the season in the first game of a doubleheader against Atlanta.

The right-hander has converted four straight save chances since getting tagged for his first blown save of the year Apr. 22. Diaz has mostly been lights out so far, posting a 1.64 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB through 11 innings.