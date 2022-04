Diaz gave up two hits and struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his first save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Phillies.

Making his first appearance since his return from the bereavement list, Diaz needed 23 pitches (16 strikes) to close out the victory. The right-hander topped out at 99.6 mph with his fastball and appears back in the form that allowed him to rack up 32 saves with a 34.6 percent strikeout rate in 2021.