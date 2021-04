Diaz struck out the side in a perfect seventh inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in the first game of a doubleheader against the Rockies.

All three strikeouts were swinging as Diaz blew fastballs past Josh Fuentes, Sam Hilliard and Dom Nunez. The right-hander had had one shaky appearance and four clean ones to begin the year, leading to a 3.86 ERA and 7:2 K:BB through 4.2 innings.