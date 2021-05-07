Diaz pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing two hits to earn the save in the win over the Cardinals on Thursday.

Diaz pitched for the first time Thursday since exiting Sunday's game with back tightness. He allowed the tying run to come up to the plate before retiring the final two batters. It was a nice bounceback performance after surrendering three earned runs in his last outing. The 27-year-old is a perfect 4-for-4 in save chances and has allowed earned runs in only two of his 12 appearances.