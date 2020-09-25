Diaz gave up a run on two hits in the ninth inning Thursday against the Nationals but escaped with his sixth save of the season. He struck out one batter.

Diaz's streak of consecutive scoreless appearances ended at 10, but he eventually shut the door, making him 4-for-4 in save chances this month. The right-hander has a sparkling 1.80 ERA overall this season, though he lost the closer role for a while early on and it took Seth Lugo returning to the rotation for him to get it back. Diaz faces an uncertain future with the organization.