Diaz retired the only batter he faced to earn the save Wednesday against the Cubs.

Diaz came on with two outs in the ninth inning and a runner on first base. He retired Willson Contreras on four pitches to record his 14th save of the season. Though this was a fairly straightforward outing, Diaz has performed well throughout the season by maintaining a 2.67 ERA and 37 strikeouts across 27 innings on the campaign.