Diaz recorded only one out to earn his third save of the season Wednesday against the Marlins.

Diaz got Curtis Granderson -- who represented the tying run -- to fly out to end the game. He was called in after the Luis Avilan and Robert Gsellman allowed a combined four runs to the Marlins in the ninth inning. Diaz already has three saves this season, pitching just 2.2 innings to earn them.