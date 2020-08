Diaz's last two appearances have come with the Mets trailing. He has three strikeouts while allowing zero hits and one walk in two scoreless frames over that span.

Seth Lugo picked up the save Wednesday, and given Diaz's usage of late, it seems like Lugo is the guy to roster in that bullpen right now. There is no denying that Diaz has the stuff to close, but he also doesn't have the trust of manager Luis Rojas.