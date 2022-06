Diaz picked up the save Saturday against Miami, allowing no runs on no hits while striking out three and walking none.

Diaz pitched a clean ninth inning, throwing 12 of 16 pitches for strikes against the heart of Miami's order. It was the eight time this season that the reliever struck out at least three batters in an appearance. The save was his 16th of the year and the outing lowered his ERA to 2.12.