Diaz did not allow a baserunner and recorded one strikeout during a scoreless ninth inning to secure the save against the Nationals on Saturday.

Diaz is now a perfect 4-for-4 in save opportunities and has given up only two hits and a walk over 3.2 innings. The 25-year-old has been as good as advertised thus far after being acquired from the Mariners in December.

