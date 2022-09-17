Diaz picked up the save Friday against the Pirates, allowing no runs on no hits while striking out two and walking one over 1.2 innings.

Diaz's save Friday was his 30th of the season, good for seventh in baseball. It was his first save since Aug. 31 and the third time he was called upon to save the game across multiple innings. After seeing his ERA spike to 1.52 at the beginning of the month, Diaz has pitched well, giving up no runs and two hits across 3.1 innings. His season ERA now sits at 1.43.