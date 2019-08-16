Mets' Edwin Diaz: Picks up one-out save
Diaz picked up the save against the Blue Jays on Thursday, recording one out while allowing no earned runs and no hits to close out a 10-8 win for the Mets. He recorded one strikeout and one walk.
Diaz's role has come into question of late due to his struggles this season, but he bagged his 25th save of the year in this contest with a successfully converted one-out opportunity. It's still probably not enough to fully ease the mind of manager Mickey Callaway just yet, as Diaz is sporting a 5.56 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 45.1 innings for the season.
