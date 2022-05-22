Diaz earned the save, allowing one hit and striking out two in the ninth inning of a 2-0 win Sunday in Colorado.

After striking out the first batter, Diaz allowed a one-out single to Brendan Rodgers before finishing off the final two batters in order. The closer has recorded two or more strikeouts in eight of his last nine outings, fanning a whopping 20 batters in nine frames. While he's always been known as a prolific strikeout pitcher, punching out 38.6 percent of batters coming into this season, he's improved that rate to 47.9 percent in 2022.