Diaz (2-1) recorded the win in Thursday's extra-inning victory over the Yankees, walking one and striking out four over two scoreless innings of relief.

Both bullpens were shaky in the late innings -- eight of the 16 runs scored on the night came in the seventh inning or later -- but Diaz was the notable exception, blanking the Yanks in the ninth and 10th frames to set the stage for Pete Alonso's walkoff blast. The right-hander seems to have finally gotten comfortable as a Met and may be rediscovering the form he flashed in 2018 as a Mariner. Since the beginning of August, Diaz has a 1.32 ERA and massive 29:6 K:BB over 13.2 innings.