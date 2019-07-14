Diaz allowed one hit and posted one strikeout during the ninth while recording his 20th save in a 4-2 victory against the Marlins on Saturday.

The 25-year-old needs a lot more of these kinds of outings to bring his numbers back down to normal after he yielded five runs in a blown save on June 27 and four runs in a loss on July 5. In both appearances, Diaz recorded only one out. Diaz didn't have great numbers to begin with, but the nine runs in his last 4.2 innings just skyrocketed his ERA. Diaz is 1-6 and 20-for-24 in save opportunities. He also has a 5.35 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 35.1 innings this season.