Diaz allowed two hits and a walk but struck out one batter during the ninth and still earned a save against the Twins in a 3-2 victory Tuesday night.

The Twins were a single away from tying the game and maybe winning it, but Diaz managed to strand the bases loaded. He is 21-for-25 in save opportunities and certainly keeps owners on the edge of their seats. He is also 1-6 with a 5.20 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 36.1 innings this season.