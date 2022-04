Diaz walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his third save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Cardinals.

It's the first time in nine appearances this season Diaz failed to strike anyone out, but he still got the job done. He still boasts a dominant 40.0 percent strikeout rate, however, leading to a sparkling 2.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over nine innings.