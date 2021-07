Manager Luis Rojas said he plans to utilize Diaz if a save situation arises Tuesday in Cincinnati, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The right-hander has blown three straight saves with seven runs allowed on seven hits and three walks across three frames during that stretch, but the Mets skipper is going to stick with him for the time being. Trevor May figures to be the next man up for save opportunities, but Diaz will receive at least one more chance to turn things around as New York's closer.