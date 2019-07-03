Diaz allowed one hit but struck out two in the ninth inning to record the save Tuesday against the Yankees.

Diaz successfully protected a-two run lead in the ninth inning to record his 18th save of the season. Though he allowed a leadoff single, he struck out two of the next three batters he faced, never allowing the tying run to reach base. Since imploding on June 27 against the Phillies, Diaz has put together two scoreless outings, whiffing four across two frames. Though his 1.36 WHIP and 4.64 ERA are large downgrades from last season, Diaz is secure in his role and has whiffed 54 batters across 33 innings.