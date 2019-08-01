Diaz gave up a solo home run and struck out the side in the ninth inning to record his 24th save in a 4-2 win over the White Sox on Wednesday.

Diaz dialed up a strikeout for each of his outs in the ninth inning, but he did allow a solo home run. Despite allowing a baserunner in each of his last five appearances, Diaz had seven saves in July. Diaz has a 5.14 ERA with a 14.1 K/9 and a 3.2 BB/9 through 46 games this season.