Diaz earned the save Saturday against the Braves by recording two strikeouts and not allowing a baserunner during the ninth inning.

Diaz had a stretch of 15 appearances without a save as Seth Lugo took over as the primary closer -- though he blew two save chances in that stretch -- but Diaz now has the chance to end the season on a positive note after needing only 10 pitches Saturday. The 25-year-old has pitched two of the past three days and may have made his last outing of the season. Diaz's first season in New York has not gone according to plan with a 5.59 ERA and 1.38 WHIP while converting 26 of 33 save opportunities.