Diaz allowed one hit and struck out three over 1.2 innings to earn the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over Arizona. He also hit a batter.

Diaz entered with a runner on second and promptly plunked the next batter before inducing a double play to get out of trouble in the eighth inning. He handled the ninth with less drama and recorded his fifth save of the year. Diaz has a 3.14 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB across 14.1 innings, and he remains the favorite for closing duties.