Diaz could operate as the Mets' closer with Seth Lugo moving to the starting rotation Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Lugo converted three of his five save chances with a 2.61 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB this season, but the Mets want to see if he can translate that success into the rotation. Diaz allowed runs in two of his first three outings of the season to fall out of favor, but he's given up only one run and has a 19:2 K:BB in his past eight appearances (8.1 innings), including 1.1 scoreless frames to earn the win Wednesday against the Marlins. The Mets haven't made any official declarations regarding their plans for the ninth inning, but Diaz is the logical option given his pedigree and current form.