Diaz gave up two solo home runs in an inning of work during Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

He wasn't the only Mets pitchers to struggle on the day -- the Nats slugged seven homers in total, four of them off Steven Matz. Diaz has had a lackluster spring, posting a 4:2 K:BB in five innings, but that small sample shouldn't impact his spot as one of the first closers off the board in fantasy drafts.

