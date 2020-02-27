Diaz gave up two runs on three hits in an inning of work Wednesday against the Astros, Mike Puma of The New York Post reports.

While his fastball was topping out at 98 mph, Diaz wasn't able to put it where he wanted within the strike zone -- the same issue that marred his 2019 campaign. "I felt good out there," he said through an interpreter after the outing. "A little bit anxious because it was the first time being out there in a real game and facing real batters, but other than that I felt really good." Diaz needed 25 pitches to escape the inning, so he at least got his work in, but the 25-year-old will need to tighten his command before Opening Day if he wants to avoid being on the hot seat as the Mets' closer right out of the gate.