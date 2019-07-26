Mets' Edwin Diaz: Says he's available Friday
Diaz (toe) told the Mets he's available Friday against the Pirates if needed, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.
Diaz exited Thursday's game against the Padres after taking a liner off his left big toe, but X-rays came back clean and it sounds like the closer may not be forced to miss any time after he was able to play catch with no issues Friday. Manager Mickey Callaway was less certain about the right-hander's availability for Friday, per Thosar, noting that he'll have to check with the team's medical staff before giving Diaz the green light.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...