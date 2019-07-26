Diaz (toe) told the Mets he's available Friday against the Pirates if needed, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Diaz exited Thursday's game against the Padres after taking a liner off his left big toe, but X-rays came back clean and it sounds like the closer may not be forced to miss any time after he was able to play catch with no issues Friday. Manager Mickey Callaway was less certain about the right-hander's availability for Friday, per Thosar, noting that he'll have to check with the team's medical staff before giving Diaz the green light.