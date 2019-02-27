Mets' Edwin Diaz: Scheduled to pitch Saturday
Diaz is in line to make his Mets and Grapefruit League debut Saturday versus the Astros, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Coming off a 57-save season in which he posted a ridiculous 38.2 K-BB%, Diaz is firmly established as a top-tier closer and won't have to prove his worthiness for that role even as he heads to a new team in 2019. The Mets are expected to deliberately limit Diaz's workload this spring with the hope of keeping him fresh as possible for the games that count.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is one position where you have no shortage of options, as Scott White's tiers s...