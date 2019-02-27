Diaz is in line to make his Mets and Grapefruit League debut Saturday versus the Astros, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Coming off a 57-save season in which he posted a ridiculous 38.2 K-BB%, Diaz is firmly established as a top-tier closer and won't have to prove his worthiness for that role even as he heads to a new team in 2019. The Mets are expected to deliberately limit Diaz's workload this spring with the hope of keeping him fresh as possible for the games that count.

