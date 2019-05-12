Diaz notched his 10th save of the year with a scoreless ninth inning Saturday versus the Marlins. He allowed one hit with one strikeout and one walk.

Diaz put a pair of runners on base to bring the tying run to the plate with two outs, but was able to record the final out quickly with a three-pitch at-bat. The 25-year-old remains a perfect 10-for-10 in save chances and has a 2.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 25:5 K:BB over 15.2 innings.