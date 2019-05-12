Mets' Edwin Diaz: Secures 10th save
Diaz notched his 10th save of the year with a scoreless ninth inning Saturday versus the Marlins. He allowed one hit with one strikeout and one walk.
Diaz put a pair of runners on base to bring the tying run to the plate with two outs, but was able to record the final out quickly with a three-pitch at-bat. The 25-year-old remains a perfect 10-for-10 in save chances and has a 2.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 25:5 K:BB over 15.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...