Diaz gave up one hit during a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday versus the Padres. He did not have a strikeout or a walk.

Diaz wasn't needed to start the frame with the Mets leading 5-1, but after two walks to begin the inning it became a save situation and he entered to close out the contest. The 25-year-old is 22-for-26 in save opportunities and has a 4.81 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 61:13 K:BB through 39.1 innings.