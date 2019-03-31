Diaz pitched one-third of an inning during Saturday's 11-8 win over the Nationals to earn his second save of the season. He did not strike out or walk a batter.

The Mets entered the bottom of the ninth inning with an 11-4 lead, but the Nationals were able to rally for four runs, prompting Diaz for the one-out save. The 25-year-old has a save in both games thus far this season and has yet to allow a baserunner over 1.1 innings.