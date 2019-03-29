Diaz struck out one in a perfect ninth inning and picked up his first save of the season Thursday against Washington.

Diaz had little trouble slamming the door against the Nationals on Opening Day, as he faced the minimum and fanned the final batter of the ballgame. The 25-year-old was an elite closer for the Mariners a season ago (57 saves) and the Mets are hopeful they'll have plenty of opportunities to use Diaz during the 2019 campaign.