Mets' Edwin Diaz: Secures sixth save
Diaz pitched a scoreless inning and struck out three on the way to a save Monday night against the Phillies.
Diaz had no trouble slamming the door in this one, fanning all three batters he faced on just 11 pitches. Following Monday night's matchup, skipper Mickey Callaway explained that he won't be using Diaz to record more than three outs in a contest during the regular season, and that the right-hander won't pitch in a tie game on the road in an effort to manage his innings, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. While it may be possible that Diaz is asked to toss more than one frame later down the road in a postseason game, the organization intends to practice bullpen management. The 25-year-old has looked sharp through eight appearances in 2019 and owns a 1.35 ERA with six saves and 13 strikeouts over 6.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...