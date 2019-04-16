Diaz pitched a scoreless inning and struck out three on the way to a save Monday night against the Phillies.

Diaz had no trouble slamming the door in this one, fanning all three batters he faced on just 11 pitches. Following Monday night's matchup, skipper Mickey Callaway explained that he won't be using Diaz to record more than three outs in a contest during the regular season, and that the right-hander won't pitch in a tie game on the road in an effort to manage his innings, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. While it may be possible that Diaz is asked to toss more than one frame later down the road in a postseason game, the organization intends to practice bullpen management. The 25-year-old has looked sharp through eight appearances in 2019 and owns a 1.35 ERA with six saves and 13 strikeouts over 6.2 innings.