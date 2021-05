Diaz struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his third save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Phillies.

The right-hander continues to hum along. Diaz hasn't allowed an earned run in eight straight appearances, and only one of 10 to begin the season, and he's struck out multiple batters in five of his last seven. All told, Diaz carries a 1.80 ERA and 13:3 K:BB through 10.0 innings while going 3-for-3 on save chances.