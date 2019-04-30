Mets' Edwin Diaz: Serves up game-winning blast
Diaz (0-1) took the loss Monday as the Mets fell 5-4 to the Reds, giving up a solo home run in one inning of relief.
Skipper Mickey Callaway said earlier in the month that managing Diaz's workload was a priority and gave certain scenarios in which he wouldn't be used, but somehow pitching three straight days didn't make the list. With the score tied in the ninth inning, Jesse Winker crushed the first pitch he saw from the Mets closer 415 feet to right field -- the first hit Diaz has given up to a left-handed hitter this season. Despite the hiccup, the former Mariner still boasts a 1.54 ERA and 20:2 K:BB through 11.2 innings, and he's converted all eight of his save chances through 13 appearances. Expect Diaz to be unavailable Tuesday, and Callaway might think twice about using him in Wednesday's game as well.
