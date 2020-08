Diaz allowed one hit and struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning during Thursday's 8-2 win over the Nationals.

It marked Diaz's sixth straight outing without allowing a run. Diaz's strong performance of late could lead to an increase in high-leverage innings for the right-hander going forward. That being said, he seems unlikely to take back the closer role any time soon with Seth Lugo currently having a firm grasp on the ninth inning.