Mets' Edwin Diaz: Still set to close
Diaz compiled a 6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 1:0 K:BB through three innings before spring training was suspended.
While the numbers weren't anything to write home about, Diaz's velocity was good and he at least kept the ball in the park -- something he had trouble doing in 2019, when he stumbled to a 2.33 HR/9 through 58 innings. The 26-year-old is only two years removed from being the most valuable closer in the game and will head into the season handling ninth-inning duties for the Mets, but Diaz will need to rediscover his command to return to elite status.
