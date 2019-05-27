Mets' Edwin Diaz: Strikes out side in save
Diaz allowed a hit and a walk but struck out the side to nail down his 13th save in a 4-3 victory against the Tigers on Sunday.
He looked a little shaky at times during the inning, but ultimately, Diaz bounced back from his first blown save of the year during his last outing to record his 13th save of the season. Keep in mind, though, his blown save came when he entered with runners on base in the eighth Saturday. Diaz is 13-for-14 in save chances this season with a 1.71 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 21 innings.
