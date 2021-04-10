Diaz gave up two runs on three hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning during Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Marlins.

Brought in to start the ninth inning with the Mets down 1-0, Diaz wasn't able to keep the game close after getting tagged for a leadoff double by Starling Marte. His line could have been even worse, but the Mets caught a break when Jesus Aguilar was called out on a fielder's choice at second base when on replay Jeff McNeil appeared to have lifted his foot off the bag early. Diaz's spot as closer isn't in jeopardy at the moment, but memories of his disastrous 2019 are still fresh enough that another bad outing or two could push manager Luis Rojas to consider other options in the ninth.