Diaz (1-1) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Cubs after allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two over 1.1 innings.

After entering a tied game in the ninth inning, Diaz gave up a leadoff single to Kris Bryant before sending his next two batters down on strikes. Bryant was then caught stealing to finish off the inning. Diaz returned in the 10th frame with less success, hitting Matt Duffy with a pitch before a sacrifice bunt by David Bote put two runners in scoring position. Diaz then proceeded to intentionally walk Eric Sogard, loading the bases with one out. The final verdict came in off a pinch hit, walk-off single by Jason Hayward, strapping Diaz and the Mets with the loss. The 27-year-old reliever has two saves on the year to go with a 2.57 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across seven innings.