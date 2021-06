Diaz did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against Atlanta.

Diaz was called upon to protect a one-run lead and rebounded after a rocky outing his last time on the mound. Though he didn't muster any strikeouts, Diaz still set down Ehire Adrianza, Pablo Sandoval and Ronald Acuna in order to earn his 17th save of the season. He's also maintained a strong 2.84 ERA with a 41:10 K:BB across 31.2 frames on the season.